Scholarships on offer to psychology, social work students from Griffith

Griffith students studying psychology and social work are being encouraged to apply for an exciting new scholarship program.
Centacare South-West is partnering with CSU to deliver scholarships for regional students this year and next year, valued at $30,000.
The Centacare South-West NSW Scholarship will offer three scholarships in 2024 and three in 2025, all valued at $5000
The donation aims to aid students' expenses related to completing qualifications at any regional Charles Sturt campus.
Continuing students in their third year of undergraduate study in Bachelor of Psychology, Bachelor of Social Work, Bachelor of Human Services and Bachelor of Social Science (Psychology) are eligible to apply.
Applicants must apply during their second year of study, provided they are enrolled in a full-time undergraduate degree program.
"This is a wonderful, generous gift that will help so many people," Charles Sturt advancement office director Sarah Ansell said.
Ms Ansell said the scholarship works towards fulfilling Centacare's vision of empowering people to create thriving and resilient communities by supporting regional students to pursue careers in psychology and social work.
"Not only will it help students with their studies, but it also builds a needed pipeline of professionals for our regions with the aim of addressing the lengthy waiting lists for professional support.
"It is wonderful that Centacare is taking a multi-faceted approach to tackling these important issues."
Centacare South-West supports individuals to improve their mental health and build positive relationships with their families, schools, workplaces and community through advocacy, support, intervention, information and connection.
Applications are open until Monday 15 January 2024.
