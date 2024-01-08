The Area News
28-year-old Griffith man arrested after robbery spree

By Staff Reporters
Updated January 9 2024 - 9:59am, first published January 8 2024 - 5:00pm
A 28-year-old Griffith man has been arrested and charged after a number of thefts from retail stores in recent weeks, as well as breaching bail conditions laid out previously.

