28-year-old Griffith man arrested after robbery spree

A 28-year-old Griffith man has been arrested and charged after a number of thefts from retail stores in recent weeks, as well as breaching bail conditions laid out previously.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Over the weekend, the young man was charged with multiple thefts from retail businesses, as well as trespassing and breaching bail, with further bail refused before he faced Leeton Local Court on January 8.
On the same weekend, police were kept busy with flooding across some minor roads, however they reported that nobody was injured at any of the minor floods.
On January 8 however, a B-Double truck rolled over along the Mid-Western Highway just outside Gunbar, shutting down westbound traffic as police and emergency services worked to get the truck back upright. Traffic was diverted and westbound drivers are still being encouraged to find alternate routes if possible.
Nobody was hurt in the incident, and the cause of the rollover is still unknown at this stage.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.