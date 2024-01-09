GAMS launching youth services program with basketball day

The brand-new Youth Services Program from the Griffith Aboriginal Medical Service is officially taking off with a special basketball clinic and a three-on-three tournament arriving at the end of January.
The official launch of the youth services program will be celebrated with a 3v3 basketball challenge on January 25, with plenty of entertainment and games throughout the day - from 2.30pm.
While basketball will be at the centre of it all, there's plenty on including performances from the Marrambidya Dance Group along with merchandise giveaways and promotions - and an opportunity for Griffith to meet the team behind the new youth services program, Sineytah Monaghan and Isaiah Little.
GAMS Regional Drug and Alcohol and SEWB coordinator Vicki-Louise Simpson said that they were excited to be launching the youth services program.
"We secured some funding, that was a gap we identified - that we didn't cover youth services in our area ... We recruited a youth worker and a trainee youth worker - our trainee will have a specific focus on mental health," she said.
Miss Monaghan and Mr Little said they were keen to get themselves out there and get involved with the community.
"Just get in with the community a lot more. We need to get engaging with young people ... if they don't know who you are, they can't come and talk with you or reach out," Mr Little said.
The launch itself will also see the winner of the GAMS art competition announced, with their design representing the program from then on, before launching into some special giveaways and promotions.
If ballers are keen for some practice ahead of the launch, the Dreamers basketball club will be hosting a special skills clinic on January 24.
"We'll do some healthy cooking and nutrition stuff. Then they'll go do some basketball workshops and then we'll take them to the pool in the afternoon so they can have some free time, bond and mingle with each other," said Ms Simpson.
Players between 12 and 24 years of age can practice and refine their skills with some of Australia's best players, including Archie Padley - a nationally renowned champion dunker.
This clinic is open to all 10-24 year olds, although registrations are required by January 22. Registrations can be made by contacting smonaghan@griffithams.org.au or calling 6962 0000.
Anyone interested in entering the tournament can register their team by contacting smonaghan@griffithams.org.au or calling 6962 0000.
