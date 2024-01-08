Education department details what to expect for term one at MRHS sites

The NSW Department of Education has outlined what MRHS students, staff and parents can expect when school resumes for 2024.
Principals of both the Griffith and Wade High sites have been announced.
The ongoing principal of Hay War Memorial High School Yvan Chambers has been appointed as principal of MRHS - Wade, while Duncan Lovelock will be relieving principal of MRHS - Griffith.
The department will continue a merit selection for the permanent position of a Wade site principal in the weeks to come.
Meanwhile, a department spokesperson confirmed parents and guardians can rest assured pupils will wear existing uniforms when they return.
The existing MRHS P&C has scheduled an AGM that will see the creation of two separate bodies for both schools of which both will be dependent on ongoing parental interest and involvement.
"Our priority is to ensure all students receive a quality education which prepares them for the future," a department of education spokesperson said.
"From the start of the 2024, two independent schools will operate; Murrumbidgee Regional High School - Griffith and Murrumbidgee Regional High School - Wade.
"Both schools are independent and will have their own principals, finances, resources and P&C's.
"The Federation of Parents and Citizens Associations of NSW oversees the formation and running of P&Cs.
"Principals across NSW are working with the Department's school staffing directorate through the holiday period to fill vacancies. This is a normal activity at this time of year."
NSW Teachers Federation representative for Griffith Brett Bertalli said his focal concern is seeing the teacher vacancies filled by the time school goes back.
"At the end of the last term there were 20 vacancies across both sites," he said.
"I can't remember a time when there was a full cohort of staff. I would hope following the holiday period that a plan will be in place for that.
"If not, we're going to want to know what is being done because our kids have already been through enough."
