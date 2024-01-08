Memories made for Griffith juniors as they step on to the hallow turf of the SCG

For some of the Griffith Junior cricketers, it would have felt like Christmas all over again when they were given the opportunity to take to the SCG during the New Year's Test.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Thirteen of the up-and-coming cricket talents had the chance to step onto the field during the day two lunch break of the test between Australia and Pakistan and the excitement was clear just standing in the tunnels according to the junior coach Roy Binks.
"There was some contest for positions because so many people were interested and I unfortunately had to cull the numbers down," he said.
"The ones who came were really excited about the whole thing.
"There were probably six or seven associations all going out on the same day, so there was plenty of noise and excitement in the tunnel."
Once on the ground the Griffith group were set up in front of the Bill O'Reilly Stand and provided the onlookers with action that would eventual be missing for the remainder of the day after play was called early due to rain.
"They had the pitches lined up so that the kids were hitting straight sixes straight into the crowd," he said.
"Whenever our boys were hitting sixes the crowd went wild and gave them a cheer and when it finished the kids did a lap and all of the spectators were giving them hi-fives."
While the kids certainly enjoyed the experience, Binks was joined by fellow junior coach Tom Spry, and he felt they enjoyed the moment almost as much as the kids.
"The cricket in the middle might have been a bit boring but that didn't matter the kids were all on cloud nine," he said.
"We probably enjoyed seeing their excitement as much as we did the cricket out in the middle."
It had been over 20 years since a Griffith group had the opportunity to take part, and Binks thanks Cricket NSW Cricket Manager for the Riverina Jermin Hayes for helping get them on the hallow turf.
"We were very lucky because Jerim put in a good word for us to get a gig," he said. "I have tried a couple of times before to get a look in but never did, but he came on board with us."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.