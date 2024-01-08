Community petition proposes pump track and splash pad for Hillston

Council will investigate funding streams that could help a pump track and a splash pad installed in Hillston.
The idea is only in its infancy, with Carrathool Shire Council receiving a petition last month signed by residents requesting provision for additional recreational facilities in the town.
However, its been noted the cost of the projects would reach the $600,000 range which can not be borne by council alone.
"It's going to cost $600,000 at least for both and it has to be accepted this is beyond council's funding capacity," general manager Rick Warren said during last month's meeting.
"I believe it would need grant funding from other levels of government to proceed. There has to be an acceptance that we can't just make out a cheque for this now."
In addition to grant funding options, he noted discussions need to be had on potential locations.
"If it comes to fruition, where exactly does it go? That's something we will need to investigate," he said.
"I think what needs to be remembered is projects like these can be years in the making."
Councillor Beverly Furner said it might be prudent to concentrate on a pump track, noting a splash pad might only be used by certain age groups during a limited times of the year.
"A splash pad for Hillston has been brought up before," she said.
"I think it would probably be used by only a select number of kids - mostly young ones - and only for a few months of the year. So perhaps it would be best to prioritise a pump track," she said.
Cr Forner welcomed the proposal.
"I'm actually really pleased to see the community are asking for something to benefit local youngsters," she said.
In addition to seeking grant funding, council will also look to determine a single point of contact with the community about the proposal and meet with those who organised the petition.
In April last year, council successfully applied for a $170,000 to build a pump track at Goolgowi.
