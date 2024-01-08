Golf numbers on the rise as players enjoy the milder summer conditions

The mild summer weather has seen well above average number of golfers playing in competitions at the Griffith Golf Club over the past month.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Last Saturday's MDM for Men single stroke monthly medal saw 106 contest the event with two of the Clubs top guns vying for A Grade honours.
Jason Magoci fired 74 off the stick to win on 69 nett. Josh Stapleton, though he fired three under par 68, playing off +2, only runner-up on 70 nett.
Darcy McDermott 67 nett lead the B Graders home, Trent McFadzean 69 nett runner-up. Joseph Bugge 66 nett, the days best score won C Grade over Warren Gill 69 nett.
Pins to 4th Ky Garrett, 7th Wayne Alpen, 8th Daniel Meadows, 11th Ian Carney, 15th Trevor Richards, 16th Sim Tuitivake. Pins sponsors - Hanwood Butchery, Functional Physio, Limone, Eclipse Spa, Pet Resort, Broomes. Vouchers to 72 nett.
Despite the threatening weather on Sunday, 50 players turned out to contest a medley single stableford.
Sim Tuitivake 36 points won A Grade, Trever Richards 34 points second. Dom Guglielmino 36 points won B Grade over Enso Basai 36 points. Carlin Guglielmino 39 points took out C Grade on a countback over Isaac Piva 39 points.
Pins won by Llisoni Koroi, Mike Trotter, Peter Henderson.
The long-anticipated Brady Paint and Texture Red Gum Plate is on Sunday, January 21, with a 9.00am shogun start followed by a BBQ and then the Calcutta. Players should ensure they are eligible to play.
The Second Round of the McNabb Summer 5's is due to start shortly, teams take notice.
Todays event is a single stableford, Thursday medley single stableford,
Saturday 4 BBB Stableford and Sunday medley single stableford.
The combined veterans medley single stableford saw a field of 51 players.
Craig Dredge 39 points won A Grade, Wayne Alpen 37 points runner-up. Wal Hood 39 points best in B Grade over Mike Hedditch 37 points.
In C Grade, former Griffith resident Donna Stevenson (nee Best) showed all other players a clean pair of heels with a score of 40 points, Joe Sergi second 36 points. Pins to Joe Sergi, Adam Truscott, Paul Hammond. Vouchers to 36 points.
A solid field of 59 players contested last Wednesday's single stableford
Bryan Salvestro 40points won A Grade just ahead of Brad Hammonds 39 points.
Logan Matheson 39 points best in B Grade, Tom Doubleday 37 points second.
Peter Jones 41 points best in C Grade from Gavin Wylie 39 points. Pins to Michael Morrell, Dean Minato. Vouchers to 35 points.
Only a small field of 24 players recovered to contest the New Years Day medley single stableford in two grades.
Div 1 Alf Franchi 37 points, Allan Andreazza 34 points. Div 2. Nick Van Liff 37 points, Rachael Bourke 35 points.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.