The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Golf numbers on the rise as players enjoy the milder summer conditions

By John Bortolazzo
Updated January 9 2024 - 4:31pm, first published January 8 2024 - 2:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The mild summer weather has seen well above average number of golfers playing in competitions at the Griffith Golf Club over the past month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.