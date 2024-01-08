Multicultural Council of Griffith appoints full-time liaison officer

For the first time, a multicultural liaison officer has been appointed within the Multicultural Council of Griffith.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The role is being made possible by a $100,000 Department of Community Justice's grant, used to employ local woman Talome Tengere who will carry out the role until October.
However, it's hoped further grant funding can be obtained in the coming months to lengthen the position.
Ms Tengere has been a member of the Multicultural Council for several years and says her position will be identifying the needs of those from ethnic backgrounds in Griffith and helping them to access services.
"That could be anything, from sourcing food to housing to personal care products," Ms Tengere said.
"My job will be letting local ethnic groups know exactly what is offered and how to access it.
"I'll also be determining what the Multicultural Council can do to assist with that effort."
The council has predominately been run by volunteers and while this isn't the first paid position established, president Carmel La Rocca says its been a long time since the last.
"There is a need in our town and volunteers can really only scratched the surface in what identifying what that is. So I'm excited for the results of Talome's work," she said.
Although Ms Tengere has only just started, she has already booked half a month of appointments with individuals and believes this confirms the importance of her position in Griffith.
"Already I can see housing is a chief issue. Accessing that is hard for anyone but especially for those who have relocated here from another country," she said.
"Griffith is a growing and diversifying city yet there is no real platform to help multicultural families find standard needs. Even just from the outset it has been a surprising learning curve.
"I'm really looking forward to meeting as many people as possible. Those from the multicultural community should know they can always drop into the office at 108 Benerembah Street to speak with me," she said.
Ms La Rocca said obtaining the grant to employ Ms Tengere has been a boon for the Multicultural Council.
"This is such a great outcome because it takes a great weight off the volunteers and helps us progress forward in a big way," she said.
"I hope the work that happens in this space might lead to other paid positions going forward.
"Because our area is such a prime food bowl in Australia, there are always plenty of workers needed so our multicultural community is growing considerably. It forms part of an important backbone in this area and that's why it's important we do everything we can to help."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.