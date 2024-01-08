Price rebounds after tough opening stage of the 2024 Dakar Rally

It hasn't been the smoothest start to the 2024 Dakar Rally for Hillston's Toby Price, but with thousands of kilometres ahead, there is time to make up lost ground.
After an eighth-place finish in the 157km prologue, 51 seconds behind the stage winner, the 541km opening stage presented plenty of issues for the two-time Dakar champion.
It was a tough initiation in the first real stage with plenty of rocky conditions to deal with, Price also suffered a technical issue about 70kms before the refuel to finish in 16th place, just over 23 minutes behind the stage winner.
The longer second stage was more fruitful for the Hillston-born rider as he was able to close the gap on the leaders.
Price was able to secure a seventh-place finish on the stage with a time of four hours and 33 minutes, which saw him rise up the overall standings to head into stage three in eighth place, 19 minutes behind the leader.
