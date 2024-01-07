Cougars start strongly after festive break to move into third place.

After a tough start to the season, the Coro Cougars have moved into the top four for the first time since October after coming away with a 34-run win over Exies Eagles.
It was a slow and steady start from the Coro side after they won the toss and elected to bat with Jake and Tim Rand putting on 32 runs inside the first 10 overs before Jake Rand (14) fell to the bowling of Mason Ashcroft.
Ashcroft (2/12) followed that up with the wicket of Brent Lawrence (3), while Rob Rand (0) was stumped off the bowling of Ali Mehdi (1/23) to see the Cougars sitting on 3/49 after 17 overs.
Tim Rand and Damien Walker went about rebuilding their side's innings with a cautions approach with plenty of overs to put together a competitive score.
The fourth wicket pairing added 42 runs before Rand's (29) resistance was finally ended when he was trapped in front by Arshdeep Sandhu.
Jamie Bennett joined Walker out in the middle and they were able to get their side to 110 before Sandhu (2/26) struck to remove Bennett (10) while Walker (40) departed 16 runs later when he was caught off the bowling of Arjun Kamboj (1/37).
Cooper Rand (9) and Mathew Axtill (10) tried to chip in with some late runs before the Cougars reached the end of their 50 overs on 9/148.
Needing to score at 2.96 runs per over so time wasn't going to be an issue for Exies as they looked to started 2024 with a victory.
It didn't start out as intended however as Craig Burge (0) fell to Jake Rand in the third over.
Scott Rankin and Connor Bock, back in Griffith with Wagga cricket not starting until next weekend, look the slow and steady approach to the run chase as they occupied the crease without putting any pressure on the scoreboard.
With the score on 33, Rankin (15) was caught behind off the bowling of Jamie Bennett (1/11), while in the next over, on the brink of drinks, Bock (8) was caught off the bowling of Jake Rand.
Rand followed it up after the break with the wicket of Exies captain Josh Davis (0) to see the Eagles fall to 4/35.
Mason Ashcroft and Zac Dart tried to get their side back on track with plenty of overs in hand however after a 30-run partnership, Ashcroft (5) was caught off the bowling of Walker while just an over later, Shane Hutchinson (1/15) trapped Sandhu (1) in front.
Dart (28) continued to offer some resistance, but Walker (3/23) took two quick wickets to swing the momentum back in favour of Coro.
Mehdi (10) and Kamboj (19) tried to get the Eagles the win, but Jake Rand (5/25) picked up the final two wickets, completing a five-wicket haul, to see the Cougars come away with a 34-run win and see them move 10 points clear of fifth place.
