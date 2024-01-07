Hanwood send message in return from Christmas break in Jubilee's debut game

The ladder-leading Hanwood Wanderers made the best possible start to the second half of the season after coming away with an eight-wicket win over Exies Diggers.
It was a historic weekend for the GDCA as they were finally able to make the most of the new turf pitch that had been laid as part of the West End redevelopment, and it would be Diggers who would face the first test after winning the toss and electing to bat.
It wasn't the smoothest start for the Diggers innings as in just the third over the dangerous Kyle Pete (7) was caught off the bowling of Josh Carn and it set in motion an early collapse.
Manan Dave (4) was the next to depart when he was caught behind off the bowling of Carn (2/11) before Paresh Patil (2) was run out by Charlie Cunial, and Ben Fattore (5) departed when he was caught at midwicket off the bowling of Sam Robinson to see Diggers sitting at 4/24 after 10 overs.
Mark Niederle and Liam Greenaway were tasked with trying to rebuild their sides innings from a precasious position looking to get to drinks.
The pair added 32 runs before the introduction of Dean Catanzariti's spin ended the partnership when Niederle (16) was stumped.
Greenaway and Grant McMaster were able to get their side to drinks with the score still ticking over as they tried to get to a defendable total, but with the score on 81, Catanzariti struck again to remove McMaster (11).
Greenaway (25) was bowled by Sushant Modgil (1/20) 10 runs later with Catanzariti (3/17) following up soon after with the wicket of Bryce Rogers (1).
Anurag Dhot (15*) added some late runs before Sam Robinson (3/14) picked up the final two wickets to see Diggers bowled out for 110.
Hanwood would have wanted to send a message after the break in chasing down the total with as little difficulty as possible.
It looked like that would be the case, with Jordan Whitworth and Catanzariti able to put on 52 for the first wicket before Niederle (1/26) removed Catanzariti.
Oliver Bartter joined Whitworth out in the middle and kept the momentum going before Bartter departed when he was caught off the bowling of Greenaway (1/19) with the score on 83.
With just 28 runs required for the win, Cunial (14*) and Whitworth (45*) were able to get their side to the bonus point win before drinks.
