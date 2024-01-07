The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Hanwood send message in return from Christmas break in Jubilee's debut game

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated January 8 2024 - 10:04am, first published January 7 2024 - 1:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The ladder-leading Hanwood Wanderers made the best possible start to the second half of the season after coming away with an eight-wicket win over Exies Diggers.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.