Charity founder, swimmer Piper Stewart takes part in Changemaker summit

It was the chance of a lifetime for newly graduated MRHS student Piper Stewart when she took part in the Australian Olympic Changemaker summit last month.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Piper has already cemented herself as a community stalwart, beginning her own charity Bambigi at the age of 12.
Since then Bambigi - which is Wiradjuri for 'to swim' - has gone on to become an award-winning endeavor, raising over $40,000 and supporting some 300 First Nations children to learn to swim.
Her work was largely the impetus for her attendance at the summit, of which she was one of 25 student leaders chosen from across Australia.
The program celebrates young people who power the change in sport, with the purpose of the two-day summit to provide recommendations to the Australian Olympic Committee.
Students were mentored by a variety of athletic heavyweights including Olympic swimmers Brooke Hanson, Mack Horton, judo Olympian Nathan Katz, academic Rachel Gunn, freestyle skier Sami Kennedy-Sim and rugby sevens representative Chloe Dalton.
Piper and her colleagues offered insight on making the Olympics accessible to rural and remote communities, social inclusion, sustainability and the benefits of sport.
"I didn't anticipate how much of an amazing experience it would be," she said.
"There were so many people from so many different backgrounds. It was very enriching.
"There was definitely many things I enjoyed, including the group activities and being able to share ideas. But having engagement from industry leaders and Parliamentary ministers was definitely a highlight."
The group also viewed question time at Parliament House and toured the Australian Institute of Sport.
As an avid swimmer, Piper was particularly elated to have Mack Horton as her mentor during the visit.
"He was amazing. Meeting him was like meeting an idol but on a deeper level," she said.
With high school now behind her, Piper is looking to continue her charity work in Sydney as she commences study at the University of Western Sydney to become a paramedic.
"I already like helping those in need and I think it will be a very rewarding and fitting career path," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.