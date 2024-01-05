Predictions aged care uptake will rise among those from multicultural backgrounds

President of the multicultural council of Griffith Carmel La Rocca has highlighted the importance of effective communication services in aged care facilities, predicting an increase in those from ethnic backgrounds utilising facilities in future.
A recent report from the Australian Institute of Health and Wellbeing (AIHW) shows one in two aged care users born in North-East Asia require a translating or interpreting service for their aged care assessment.
However, Ms La Rocca believes that figure will come to represent the majority of those from different backgrounds.
"In the next decade I think there will be more from ethnic backgrounds utilising aged care services, especially as Griffith's demographic changes. It's something we're already starting to see in the Italian community," Ms La Rocca said.
"There used to be a preference for the elderly to be taken care of by their own, with fears of a possible disconnect occurring once a loved one is placed into a home. But I think that perception is fading and more people in the multicultural community are seeing aged care as a favorable option in Griffith.
"I think a lot of that has to do with increasingly high standards being placed on aged care facilities via management and regulation by the government, especially in recent years. Generally, aged care facilities are extremely well run now."
Ms La Rocca says effective and fluid communication will become more important than ever as a result.
"There is an influx of overseas aged care workers and even though they speak English, varying dialects might make communication difficult for those from other backgrounds, especially if they have weaker hearing and if there are already language barriers," Ms La Rocca said.
"These days families have a lot more say in how things are run in aged care. Its important family are taking an active approach to ensure their loved ones are being heard and understood.
"Understanding how people from diverse backgrounds interact with aged care services is especially important given older people already face more complex needs and challenges in navigating the health system," she said.
According to the AIHW, one in three people using aged care services in 2019/2020 were born overseas.
Over the same period, 1.1 million Australians had contact with the aged care system, of which 374,000 were born in a country other that Australia.
