The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Predictions aged care uptake will rise among those from multicultural backgrounds

Allan Wilson
By Allan Wilson
January 5 2024 - 11:12am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

President of the multicultural council of Griffith Carmel La Rocca has highlighted the importance of effective communication services in aged care facilities, predicting an increase in those from ethnic backgrounds utilising facilities in future.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Allan Wilson

Allan Wilson

Journalist

Journalist with previous experience working for mastheads in Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Local to the area. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.