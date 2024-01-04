The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Appeal after boy allegedly threatened, has bike taken in McIver Park

By Staff Reporters
Updated January 5 2024 - 9:38am, first published January 4 2024 - 6:00pm
An investigation and appeal for information is underway after a boy was allegedly threatened and had his bicycle stolen late last month.

