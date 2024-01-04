Appeal after boy allegedly threatened, has bike taken in McIver Park

An investigation and appeal for information is underway after a boy was allegedly threatened and had his bicycle stolen late last month.
Police say around 5.20pm on December 27, a 12-year-old was riding his bicycle with two other friends in Mclver Park on Blumer Avenue, Griffith.
Police were told a man wearing a balaclava, black shirt and black pants had approached the boy, demanding the bicycle.
They say after the boy refused, the man pushed him off the bike and threatened him before fleeing with it.
Officers attached to Murrumbidgee Police District have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
The man is described as being of Caucasian appearance and of a thin build.
Detectives are seeking the assistance of anyone who was driving in the Driver / Collina / East Griffith area at the time and who might have dash cam footage of the incident.
Anyone with information on car fires or robberies are encouraged to contact Griffith Police Station at 6969 4299 or Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000.
Anonymous reporting is available.
