The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Manager of Griffith tobacconist welcomes New Years disposable vapes ban

Allan Wilson
By Allan Wilson
Updated January 8 2024 - 10:02am, first published January 4 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The ban on the importation of disposable vapes doesn't appear to be causing much of a stir around Griffith, with the manager of one tobacconist even welcoming the move.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Allan Wilson

Allan Wilson

Journalist

Journalist with previous experience working for mastheads in Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Local to the area. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.