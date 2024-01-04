Manager of Griffith tobacconist welcomes New Years disposable vapes ban

The ban on the importation of disposable vapes doesn't appear to be causing much of a stir around Griffith, with the manager of one tobacconist even welcoming the move.
The new measures to restrict the use of vaping came into effect on Monday, January 1.
The changes aim to stop those bringing single-use vapes into the country, with the ban to apply irrespective of nicotine content or therapeutic claim.
Further measures, including a ban on the personal importation of vapes, will start in March.
With the changes, a new access scheme will be set up to allow doctors and nurses to prescribe therapeutic vapes where appropriate.
Manager of TSG in the Griffin Plaza, Archi Patel, has not only welcomed the ban but says she would like to see the cost of cigarettes decreased too.
"I actually think the ban was a good idea," she said.
"The vapes have a lot of harsh chemicals that can impact you much the way smoking does.
"On the other hand, I think the government should also be reducing the cost of cigarettes so they are in-line with what the cost of vapes were. They are both bad for you so why should one be more expensive than the other?
"I have had many older smokers asking for vapes simply because they are cheaper. Sometimes they are also using them to quit cigarettes.
"The consensus among customers is the government is banning them because of the drop in cigarette sales.
"Customers are unhappy whenever the tax goes up and we are always having to explain that it's the government doing the increase, not us."
While some customers have continued to ask for vapes products beyond Monday, she says there have been no grievances with the phasing out of the product.
"Most have heard about the ban in some way, so it hasn't been a huge surprise when we've had to explain that we aren't selling them anymore," she said.
Ms Patel doesn't believe young people will turn to cigarettes as an alternative.
"Most vape customers are in their 20s and 30s. I don't think young people like the smell of cigarettes; vapes have a more appealing flavour and smell. I think it's a generational thing," she said.
