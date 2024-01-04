Murray MP prepared to 'dig in' on city's major issues

ANOTHER year beckons for Griffith's independent state member, who is again promising to address issues she says are continually raised with her by constituents.
At the top of the list is water, so too is health, as well as other concerns surrounding a lack of mental health services in the region, education, finding solutions to the MIA's housing crisis and more.
Mrs Dalton was re-elected as the Murray MP in 2023 and, in 2024, she said she is again ready to roll up the sleeves and get cracking.
Following on from last year's state election, Mrs Dalton has been able to form solid relationships with members of the Labor government, which she said is helping in terms of highlighting the issues in the her electorate.
However, she said while those relationships were important, it was now time for the government to put more plans and solutions into action.
"I think building those relationships (with the government) has been a big achievement, the amount of ministers or Labor MPs that are coming into the area, is a clear sign they are interested in us," Mrs Dalton said.
"The minority government is wonderful for our region ... they are listening, but in saying that what I do want now is more action.
"I've told the stories of our region over and over again, so now I want some action."
Having been in the role for some time, as well as a long-term resident in the MIA, Mrs Dalton said many of the issues continued to remain the same.
Sometimes through a lack of action from governments, other times because new decisions have been made and exacerbated the problem or it is a concern facing most in the country or wider Australia.
This can be said for the areas surrounding health and water.
Mrs Dalton is looking forward to the completion of the Griffith Base Hospital redevelopment, which she said will beneficial to those living in the MIA and wider region.
She said she will continue to push her idea of separating the area from the Murrumbidgee Local Health District into its own faction that has control of this area for the region here.
"We're doing a lot in the health space," Mrs Dalton said. "I have spoken to (health minister) Ryan Park about the western part of MLHD breaking away and having its own entity. We want more to happen in this space. We want a dedicated mental health unit here.
"As I have always said, just because we live in a regional area, it doesn't mean we should accept having to wait for proper health care and that's across the whole board. From emergency care right through to specialist care."
Towards the end of last year the issue of water reared its head when communities in Mrs Dalton's electorate rallied to protest water buybacks and changes to the Water Amendment Bill.
These pleas were not heard by the federal government and the changes were passed much to Mrs Dalton's disgust.
"The water buybacks are really bringing everything to a head now, with the federal Labor government throwing out the Murray-Darling Basin Plan and implementing their own 'little plan'," she said.
"If the buybacks happen, that's going to devastate our region, NSW and Victoria. The fight there has only just begun. I'll be continuing to put the pressure on the state government to stand up on this. There's a lot at stake."
As 2024 now stretches ahead, Mrs Dalton said there was no stopping when it comes to pushing for what is best for Murray, but also getting a fairer deal across the board.
She would like to see the government find real solutions to problems such as a lack of affordable housing, the cost-of-living crisis and, in general, seeking better outcomes for the everyday people of NSW.
Also at the forefront this year, particularly in the coming weeks, will be the Murrumbidgee Regional High School de-merger, how that is going to work, improving facilities at both campuses and more.
"It can be a slow burn with politics, but I want everyone to know we are out there and we are working towards fixing issues in our electorate and getting a better deal for everyone," Mrs Dalton said.
Bringing Lake Wyangan back to its former glory will also be on the to-do list, as well as continuing the push for more funding for studies into the increased numbers of residents in Griffith and Leeton being diagnosed with motor neurone disease.
It's a long list of issues and concerns for the 12 months ahead, but Mrs Dalton said her work was only just beginning.
