The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Murray MP prepared to 'dig in' on city's major issues

TP
By Talia Pattison
January 5 2024 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

ANOTHER year beckons for Griffith's independent state member, who is again promising to address issues she says are continually raised with her by constituents.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.