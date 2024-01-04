Youth Advisory Group kicking off the year with 'Splash of Summer' party

A free pool party with a difference is set for later this month, highlighted as an opportunity to bring water polo to the fore in Griffith.
The 'Splash of Summer' pool party will be the first 2024 event for the Griffith Youth Advisory Group, with water polo a focal feature.
Art activities will also be on hand, along with plenty to eat and drink including pizza and ice cream - of which the first 300 soft serves will be free.
Youngsters and family alike will enjoy free pool entry between 11am and 3pm and a DJ will be on site cracking out the tunes.
Griffith Regional Aquatic and Leisure Centre manager Craig Tilston said he hopes water polo proves popular enough at the event so it can be launched as a regular attraction.
"Ever since the 50m pool was established there has been a push to get water polo going in Griffith so we hope this might be the catalyst to see that take off," Mr Tilston said.
"We had a come and try opportunity as part of last year's Australia Day activities. This time will be the real deal though - for one thing you won't be able to stand on the bottom during play."
Griffith's Youth Project Officer Lara Rossetto expects the painting activities will also be a hit.
"We'll have hundreds of canvases available for people to paint and draw on. They were offered for last year's Sounds of Spring and were hugely popular so we're excited to bring those back again."
Although the main event will wrap at 3.00pm, there will still be plenty on afterwards.
"DJ Sutton will continue playing and the Griffith SES will be setting up a display to show youngsters the benefits of volunteering. I'm sure they will have activities as well," she said.
'Splash of Summer' will be held from 11am to 3pm on Saturday January 20.
Meanwhile the Griffith Youth Advisory Group's survey is still open and can be found on the Connectyouth2680 Facebook page.
