The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Warburn Estate selling to fellow Griffith family business Meditrina Beverages

By Staff Reporters
Updated January 8 2024 - 9:59am, first published January 4 2024 - 1:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The assets of landmark Griffith winery Warburn Estate have been purchased by Griffith-based family company Meditrina Beverages Pty Ltd.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.