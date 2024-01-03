Truck driver escapes with minor injuries following crash near Binya forest

A truck driver is believed to be in a stable condition after crashing through forest near Binya.
Just before 6am on Wednesday, January 3, emergency services from the Griffith area were called to the Binya State Forest after a prime mover was found to have crashed through a row of trees near Gandys Road on the Burley Griffin Way.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said the male driver, aged in his 20s, was able to free himself from the cab and was treated by paramedics before being taken to Griffith Base Hospital suffering minor injuries.
Police say they are considering fatigue as a possible cause, but investigations are continuing.
Traffic was affected in both directions as a result and Transport for NSW is urging drivers to exercise caution.
The accident comes following an array of incidents to have occurred in the MIA since mid-last year.
That occurred just a few kilometres west of where a man was killed in a single-vehicle rollover in July.
