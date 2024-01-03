'Ready, willing to help': Pharmacist welcomes push to aid doctors, EDs

A Griffith pharmacist has welcomed a call for health professionals to work to their full scope of practice to aid doctor shortages and curb emergency department (EDS) wait times.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Pat Zirilli from Amcal +Chemist on Banna Avenue has weighed in on a recent report showing 44 per cent of people are waiting four hours or more in ED.
Data from the Australian Institute of Health and Wellbeing (AIHW) shows a deterioration in the number of people who have been seen to within four hours in emergency from 70 per cent in 2018/19 to just 56 per cent in 2022/23.
Mr Zirilli believes allowing professionals like pharmacists to diagnose and treat ailments would not only ease the pressure on hospitals but also GPs.
"Allowing pharmacists to diagnosed and treat common, minor health issues would do that. I would like to see the government adopt it and I think they eventually will," Mr Zirilli said.
"We need to get in line with countries like Canada and the UK."
Pharmacists and the government in the UK have reached a new agreement where they have widened their scope to treat and diagnose an additional seven health conditions.
In Canada, all but two provinces have implemented changes to enable pharmacists to treat and diagnose a range of everyday health issues.
"Pharmacists are widely acknowledged as the most accessible health professionals in the country," Pharmacy Guild of Australia national vice president Anthony Tassone said.
"If we are enabled to work to our full scope of practice, we will be able to diagnose and treat more Australian patients, minimising the number of people who otherwise are unnecessarily clogging our emergency departments and GP surgeries."
Mr Zirilli emphasised it is not a case of taking business away from GPs.
"For someone suffering a minor condition such as a sore throat or a rash, they would be able to see us more promptly. That would allow doctors to treat more serious, pressing ailments," he said.,
"But of course, we would also refer patients to a doctor where needed. Effectively, we would be working more closely with GPs.
"I'm also sure if the system were to change, we (pharmacists) would be given the appropriate training and compensation needed to carry out that extra work."
He says the move would be particularly beneficial for rural and regional areas like Griffith where attracting and retaining doctors remains an ongoing battle.
"Few medical students are going into general practice. In the long-term that puts strain on GPs - especially in areas like ours," he said.
According to Mr Tassone, the benefits would see an additional 2.1 million people going to their pharmacist each week, lifting the burden off other areas of health.
"Unfortunately, there is enough illness in Australia to keep all health professionals busy," Mr Tassone said.
"We need to work smarter - not just harder - for the benefits of our patients, as well as to free up doctors and emergency departments so they can treat patients with more complicated conditions."
Earlier this year respected accounting firm EY released a report that found pharmacists working to their full scope would equate to 279,000 less hospital days, 54,000 fewer ED hours, and 5.4 million fewer GP consultations per year.
The report also found pharmacists working to their full scope would save the Australian economy an annual $5.1 billion.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.