Griffith car fires keep police, firefighters busy over holiday period

Emergency services have been kept busy with a number of car fires and other incidents in the area over the festive period.
Around 10.42pm on December 29, emergency services were called to Lakes Road at Tharbogang where a Toyota Sedan was found well alight.
Firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze and police are investigating the cause.
In addition, the engine of a Jeep Cherokee ignited around 2.34pm on New Years Eve as the driver was travelling along Boorga Road, Nericon.
No injuries were sustained and the fire was extinguished.
Police say they are not treating the cause as suspicious.
Meantime, officers are investigating a number of reported stealings around Griffith.
A Blue Mercedes Benz panel van was taken some time between December 22 and 25 from Clifton Boulevard, and a generator was removed from a utility vehicle in the Hanwood area sometime on January 1.
Police say there were also a number of alleged retail store offences during the holidays and several banning notices have been issued.
Anyone with information on car fires or robberies are encouraged to contact Griffith Police Station at 6969 4299 or Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000.
Anonymous reporting is available.
