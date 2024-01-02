The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Teen stable after suspected 'shallow water blackout' in Hay swimming pool

By Taylor Dodge
Updated January 3 2024 - 11:00am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A teenager who was airlifted to hospital after a near-drowning in a public swimming pool in the Riverina on New Year's Day remains in a stable condition.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.