Warning to foreign drivers after police nab alleged unlicenced Vanuatu man

A Vanuatu man will face court after driving in Griffith allegedly with a "fake" licence.
Police say around 10am on December 22, a 1999 white Toyota Camry was pulled over on Kidman Way at Hanwood for a roadside breath test and licence checks.
Police inspected the 35-year-old's licence and found it to be an international translation of a driver's licence.
Officers allege the driver claimed he had ordered it online and that he did not possess an original licence from his home country.
However, officers say further investigations revealed the driver had never held one in any jurisdiction.
"This incident serves as a reminder to all foreign drivers to carry their original country of origin, state or province drivers licence issued by their roads department," a police spokesman said.
The man will face Griffith Local Court this month.
Meanwhile, a number of other drivers will attend court after police say they were detected drink-driving during the festive period.
Officers allege a 60-year-old returned a high-range result after crashing into two vehicles shortly after leaving a premises on December 30.
Meanwhile, 34-year-old Griffith man allegedly returned a mid-range reading after being stopped on Jondaryan Ave while a 25-year-old also returned a positive result whilst driving disqualified.
Both were detected on Christmas Day.
A number of infringements were also issued to those failing to leave licenced premises.
A 71-year-old Tharbogang man was removed from two outlets and issued with infringements on New Years Eve, while a 63-year-old was issued with a 'fail to quit' infringement on December 21.
