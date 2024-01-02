'New look Exies': Griffith clubs renovations set for July completion

A new-look Griffith Exies is now just six months away from completion.
The $12 million refurbishment will offer both a reshuffle of old amenities as well as new additions to cater to a more family-orientated crowd.
As part of the overhaul, the gaming room is being relocated towards the back of the club while the bistro, bar areas, lounges and a children's play are being established towards the front as the focal attractions.
Carried out by Meridian Construction Services, the works are being completed in four stages, with one and two comprising of dining areas, board room/office and alfresco and indoor gaming expected to wrap this month.
Stages three and four comprising of a main bar and lounge area are expected to be completed in July.
Griffith Exies general manager Garry Tucker says much work has been carried out to ensure the renovations can take place without disrupting the functionality of the club.
"Essentially we are doing a full-club make over but it's happening in parts," Mr Tucker said.
"The idea is to shuffle departments to different areas to keep things running while also allowing renovations to occur. Areas being worked on are being bordered off and temporarily sealed for the comfort and well-being of patrons," he said.
"The dining area hadn't been updated since 2000 and didn't have the offering to go with the quality of the food. So we want to create a whole different dining experience in our bistro offering.
"The changes are already taking effect. I've been here 30 years and haven't seen the bistro tracking as well as it has. I'm very proud of the work our kitchen staff have been doing."
A catalyst of the new look is to offer something to everyone and bring people back following the pandemic.
"We're trying to utilise and maximise our spaces so we can get a return on our investment," Mr Tucker said.
"We want to see dining not just restricted to the bistro. We also want to reconfigure the meal schedule because not everyone wants to eat at the same time. There are a lot of shift workers in Griffith who would benefit from that.
"We also have an indoor children's play area fenced off from the alfresco dining area so parents can keep an eye on their children whilst also enjoying a meal. These days clubs are about a safe environment for all."
"I'm very proud of the work so far. It will certainly be a great community asset once completed," Mr Tucker said.
