'Election last thing on my mind': Griffith mayor details road ahead in 2024

It's a new year for Griffith and a new year for council, with mayor Doug Curran detailed the expected road ahead.
Local Government elections are slated for September and with six months until caretaker mode kicks in, Cr Curran has detailed the councils aspirations over that time
While a financial sustainability will continue to be a priority this year, he says a key focus will be on shaping strategies to increase utilisation of existing infrastructure as well as working on bringing forth new amenities.
"Last year had it's challenges and 2024 will have them as well. As a community we are strongest when we stick together and I hope to see that happen," Cr Curran said.
"The completion of Kooyoo Street and Banna Lane will be on the cards and we are excited about our Griffin Green Project. But we already have some sensational facilities we'd like to see used for more events such as state carnivals, little athletics, netball, rugby league and AFL."
Buybacks are also not far from his mine.
"What's important to me is that we work with the state and federal government to look at long and medium term actions around the restoring our rivers bill," he said.
"That will include working with our fellow RAMJO councils and inviting ministers and parliamentarians here to ensure our voices are heard and we get a seat at the table.
"As part of that we're hoping to have Minister for Water Rose Jackson come to Griffith. We will also be talking to her about housing."
Come late May and early June, council will learn from IPART whether it can go ahead with a rates variation.
"IPART will seek feedback from the community on those increases," he said.
"On top of that we need to secure a million dollars in savings and work with staff to ensure that doesn't affect the community. In preparation, we will also need to prepare two draft budgets - one taking into account the increase and one without."
While the local government election will be a big event for council, Cr Curran says it is not in the front of his mind at this stage..
"From the outset the last thing I'm focused on is the election," he said.
"At this stage the excitement is to re-form back to nine councillors.
"My ultimate hope is politics doesn't get in the way of us progressing forward. We want to keep councillors on task and we really only have six months to get as much work as possible done before caretaker mode comes into effect."
