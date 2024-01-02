Griffith mum's newborn one of the first three of 2024

A Griffith woman has celebrated the New Year with the birth of her second daughter - who happened to be one of the first three to come into the world in the early hours of 2024.
Abigail Rose Hams came into the world right on her scheduled due date of New Years Day at 1:49pm, weighing 4530 grams.
Her mother Kerrie Andreazza is elated, calling the anomaly a true new years gift and something the family can marvel on fondly in the years ahead.
"It really is a case of us having to stay up to see in the New Year from here-on-in," Ms Andreazza said.
"One of the nurses pointed out she will basically have a day off every year to celebrate her birthday."
She said the birth went smoothly.
"I was induced during it but everything went to plan," Ms Andreazza said.
"We actually came over on the Friday but the birth was delayed until the due date as there were many others occurring. It was like there was a race on for 2024. It certainly seemed to keep hospital staff on their toes," she said.
On Tuesday the Tharbogang mother says she was heading home, with partner Jamie and eldest daughter Millie excited to met Abigail in the process of picking her up.
"The family are just over the moon with the arrival. It will be the second grand child on my partners side and the 15th on mine," she said.
"I'm just very excited to have a second daughter. I couldn't think of a more special way to see in 2024."
