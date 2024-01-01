The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Teen pulled from Hay pool complex in New Year's Day near-drowning

By Daisy Huntly
Updated January 2 2024 - 1:46pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A teenager has been airlifted after a near-drowning in a public swimming pool in Hay on New Year's Day.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.