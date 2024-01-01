The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

End of an era as Hillston family's clothing store closes after 57 years

By Andrew Mangelsdorf
January 1 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The doors of a small town clothing store have closed for the last time after more than half a century of trade.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.