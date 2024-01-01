The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Community need at the forefront of Hay hospital MPS transformation

By Staff Reporters
January 1 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Hay hospital will transition to a multi-purpose service (MPS) early next month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.