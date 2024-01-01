Community need at the forefront of Hay hospital MPS transformation

The Hay hospital will transition to a multi-purpose service (MPS) early next month.
The MLHD says the change will increase the quality of service and efficiency for the community and enhance access to a mix of health and aged-care services.
MLHD CEO Jill Ludford has assured residents the MPS will complement existing services while thee emergency department will continue to operate 24 hours, seven days per week.
"The model allows the delivery of a range of health and aged care services to meet the specific needs of a local rural community," she said.
"They include residential aged care and respite, palliative care, emergency care, allied health and primary and community health services.
"We will see an increased flexibility of services and the ability to be responsive to community needs."
The MLHD successfully obtained grant funding in an application for the MPS Program which provides access to integrated health and aged-care services to improve quality of care for residents and patients.
Ms Ludford said funding is being pooled from the State and Federal Governments as part of the move.
"The MPS model is designed to specifically address the needs of small rural and remote areas which are unable to sustain standalone acute and aged care services due to small populations," Ms Ludford said.
According to MLHD's general manager of rural operations Tegan Reid there has been much advocacy from the Hay community and surrounding areas for the transition.
"The community appreciates the benefits that come with MPS funding and believes the flexibility of the model is important for the long-term viability of their facility," she said.
Over the coming months, additional residents are expected to join the 19 residing at the health service and will all be the first official residents of the Hay MPS.
