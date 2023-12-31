'Kind, generous, friendly bloke': Former Griffith firefighter remembered

A former Griffith firefighter was farewelled at a funeral service late last month.
Domenico 'Donny' Quarisa was laid to rest in Nelson Bay on December 20 following a three-year battle with Mesothelioma.
Donny began his firefighting career at the Griffith Fire and Rescue Station 311 in December 1992 before later serving at various Sydney posts over 18 years.
At the service, Mr Quarisa's sibling Johnny Quarisa delivered Donny's eulogy, describing his older brother as an adventurer who never passed up an opportunity to travel both in Australia and abroad.
"He was fortunate to travel overseas on several occasions. He loved skiing trips, cruises and regular outings to his hometown of Griffith to catch up with family and friends," John said.
"Donny will forever be remembered as a kind, generous and friendly bloke who loved a good chat."
Mr Quarisa was born May 17, 1965, in Griffith and grew up on the family orange farm in Tharbogang.
From an early age he and his siblings were taught the value of hard work.
"Donny often reminisced about spending school holidays picking oranges under the blazing sun," John said.
"We had moments of pure kid fun growing up on the farm. Tharbogang was our playground, and we had many adventures."
A high achiever in school, his solid marks led him to take up a trade as a cabinetmaker.
"He began an apprenticeship at Griffith Mitre 10 in 1982. By 1985 he had mastered cabinet making. But Donny wasn't one to settle. He teamed up with Geoff O'Connor, his brother-in-law, and began work as a builder. His skills were unparalleled," John said.
"He earned his building foreman and clerk of works certificate by 1988 and became a master builder in 1990. His craftmanship, whether in cabinetry or constructing homes, was unmatched. If Donny built it, you knew it was rock-solid and impeccably finished."
In the early 90s, he briefly swapped hammer and nails for the steering wheel of a bus, taking up a position as a driver for elderly residents of an aged care facility.
"Donny ensured they had the best morning and afternoon outings. They adored him," John said.
In 1988 he met the love of his life, Sonia, and their courtship soon led to their marriage in 1991. Their union blessed them with Erica in 1998 and Aaron in 2005.
"Both Donny and Sonia agreed their kids were their most significant accomplishment," John continued.
His career at the fire brigade began in 1992 when he enlisted as a retained firefighter at the Griffith Fire Station 311.
"The station became his second home," John said.
"His commitment shone through and by 1999 he earned the mantel of Captain of the retained firefighters which he cherished.
"Being a retained firefighter was no longer enough for Donny; he aspired to join the NSW Fire Brigade as a permanent firefighter. In 2001, his dream became a reality when he graduated from the Alexandria Training College, earning his Fire Brigades NSW recruitment number, 8148.
"Donny hungered for knowledge and continually sought to improve. He amassed a plethora of certificates: mastering in urban search and rescue, leadership, work health and safety, rescue operations, radiation safety, water safety, and even chemistry and toxicology for hazmat operators. Donny was well respected by his fellow NSW Fire Brigade peers.
"Beyond his career, Donny's heart belonged to family and friends. He made considerable efforts to visit his family in Griffith, relishing reunions with cousins, close friends and our older aunts and uncles.
"He also made the annual pilgrimage to Griffith to make salami, a Quarisa family tradition," John said.
"Donny was very much a traditionalist, and was very proud of his Italian heritage.
"Unfortunately, Donny's life was cut short, leaving a legacy of unwavering dedication both to his family and to his community, as well as remarkable craftmanship," John said.
A slideshow of memories was shown after his eulogy, accompanied by Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody" and "Right Here Waiting" by Richard Marx.
He was later laid to rest at Nelson Bay Cemetery.
