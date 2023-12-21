Griffith Carevan wraps up for year with last celebration

Griffith Carevan have wrapped up the year with a big celebration and a Christmas meal, with plenty turning up to join in the festivities and bid farewell to the year 2023.
Carevan set up just outside the Community Centre, next to the skatepark on December 20 to offer a Christmas meal to all who wanted to join.
The PCYC bus dropped off a number of kids and parents along for the celebration, before Fire and Rescue Station 311 delivered the man of the hour, Santa Claus, taking a break during his busiest time of the year.
Carevan co-ordinator Janice Sartor said that she was really pleased with how it had gone, and thanked all who had donated their time, money or energy to helping Carevan run smoothly - both on the night and throughout the year.
The winners of Carevan's Christmas raffle have been announced as well, with Roz Fishenden taking home the big prize.
Ms Fishenden will take home a $250 voucher for the Bull and Bell Steakhouse, a one-hour limo ride from Charlie's Hire Car and a $100 voucher for party supplies for her efforts.
Judith Kirkman and Neil Clark's cars will be thanking them, after they won the second and third prize of a free wheel balancing, alignment, tyre rotation and a battery check.
Ms Kirkman will also receive a car cleaning kit and a petrol voucher, while Mr Clark will take a third prize of a car cleaning kit, a swimming towel and a mug set.
Carevan will be closing up for a few weeks over the holiday period, before returning for 2024 on Wednesday, January 10.
Griffith's other most notable community service providing food for those in need - Meals on Wheels - has celebrated a massive month as well.
Meals on Wheels and the Hampers of Hope program providing 735 gifts for children, 85 non-perishable food hampers and a massive 860 hampers full of fresh food in December alone.
With 7245 kilograms of food delivered in just one month to those in need, Hampers of Hope has delivered the equivalent of 14,490 meals.
