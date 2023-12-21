The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Griffith Carevan wraps up for year with last celebration

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
December 21 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Griffith Carevan have wrapped up the year with a big celebration and a Christmas meal, with plenty turning up to join in the festivities and bid farewell to the year 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.