Strong auction sales in last 2023 quarter but uncertainty on the horizon

Hopes are high for a strong auction market next year following a relatively good last quarter despite the cost of living and inflation.
However Elders licensed real estate agent and auctioneer Brendan Catanzariti says there's no way of being able to tell what 2024 will bring amid high rates and the as-of-yet unknown effects of the passing of the water buybacks bill.
"We probably haven't done as many auctions in 2023 as past years due to interest rate rises and the low borrowing capacity of banks," he said.
"We've seen many auctions passed in as a result, with some negotiations afterwards. Buyer confidence isn't there and competition is scarce. Nationally people are tightening their belts.
"But real estate is not a luxury - it's a necessity. People will still buy houses. We had 30 plus sales this quarter which is a strong indication the market is moving.
"Things have adjusted back to pre-COVID levels in terms of interest; at that time there was minimal stock available. The hope is this will continue but there are unknown factors heading into next year."
"We don't know how buybacks will affect the local market amid interest rate rises. But there's lots of building happening in the city and government infrastructure such as the hospital upgrades. I can't see the market changing dramatically but it's hard to predict."
Mr Catanzariti said Collina and the north Griffith area continues to hold strong value, but across area things steadily thriving.
"Any form of acreage on the fringe of Griffith remains popular. We've had good sales from Yenda to Yoogali to Beelbangera. Obviously Collina being a newer suburb sparks the interest of buyers, but at the moment it isn't standing out much more than surrounding suburbs. The whole of Griffith is buoyant."
Licensed auctioneer at Griffith Real Estate, Luke Santolin, says while auction crowds have shrunk, sales are still being made.
"Its gone from between five and six potential buyers at a property to three to one. Days spent on the market has also increased slightly but most properties are continuing to sell well in the great scheme of things," Mr Santolin said.
"We're not in a boom period but the market remains strong. It's just not at the rate it was six to 12 months ago.
"Interest rate rises have been a big contributor to the market. While there has been some passing comments about the effect of buybacks, I think that's something yet to be seen."
