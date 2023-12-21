Woman to fight negligent driving charge over fatal Sturt Highway crash

A woman has vowed to fight a negligent driving charge laid following a highway crash that claimed the life of her passenger earlier this year.
Angela Gillman, from the ACT suburb of Aranda, entered a plea of not guilty to one count of negligent driving occasioning death in Griffith Local Court on Wednesday.
Emergency services were called to the Sturt Highway between Carrathool and Darlington Point about 1.30pm on Sunday, July 16, following reports of a single-vehicle crash.
Officers from the Murrumbidgee Police District attended and found the passenger of a utility - a 58-year-old man - had died at the scene.
Gillman, 55, who was driving the Toyota Hilux, was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics and taken to Griffith Base Hospital with minor injuries.
A crime scene was set up and forensically examined by specialist crash investigators.
Following investigations, police charged Gillman with one count of negligent driving occasioning death in August.
On Wednesday a plea of not guilty was entered to that charge in Griffith court.
Magistrate Trevor Khan adjourned the matter to February 14, 2024.
