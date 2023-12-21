What's on over the Christmas holidays

As Griffith looks towards the end of the year, businesses, community centres and events across the city are closing up shop as all take stock of the year passed and plan for the year ahead.
There's no need to feel bored or sad however, as there's still plenty happening to keep families occupied and get all out and about for the summer.
Cocoa and Bean cafe will be running their final cocktail evening on December 23, with an evening of drinks and music by local artist Max Jones from 1.30pm to 6pm on Saturday night.
The Leagues Club will be hosting one last Levelz party out on the terrace for Christmas Eve, with Cirillo, Buzz, Moony and Louii bringing the tunes to ring in Christmas - running from 9pm on December 24 to 1am on December 25.
On Christmas Day, the Griffith churches will once again be coming together for a community lunch hosted by The Salvation Army. From 11.30am to 2pm, all are welcome to come for a lunch and celebrate together. The event is strictly alcohol-free, however.
Bookings are required and can be made by calling 6964 3388 or 0408 469 223. Limited spaces are left.
The Griffith Leagues Club will be celebrating New Year's Eve in style, with the Glenn Starr band taking the stage along with special guest Rikki Arnott, while out on the terrace will be face-painting, sand-art and a jumping castle for the kids.
Of course, drinks and food will be on offer too.
Over in Darlington Point, the new year will be heralded with a massive day of fun in the sun with the Summer Break Pool Party.
From 12pm to 5pm on New Year's Day, the pool will be offering free entry, a sausage sizzle and plenty of giveaways to celebrate the beginning of 2024 - the famous giant Slip 'N' Slide will even be out to help everyone escape the heat.
In Leeton, the new year will be racing in on the back of a dachshund, with the Dachshund Dash offering sausage dog races, live music and games for the kids to raise funds for the Leeton Hospital Auxiliary.
There'll even be a fashion parade and prizes for best dressed, while the fastest dachshund will take home a prize of $250 and the admiration of the crowd. The Dachshund Dash will take off on January 1, with heats beginning at 7pm.
Dachshund owners can register their dogs for the race by contacting martelle.maguire@hotmail.com.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.