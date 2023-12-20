The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Big winners of the Griffith Christmas season announced

By Staff Reporters
December 20 2023 - 4:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The annual Christmas Light Display competition has also wrapped up, with winners announced earlier this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.