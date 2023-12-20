Big winners of the Griffith Christmas season announced

The annual Christmas Light Display competition has also wrapped up, with winners announced earlier this week.
Mayor Doug Curran announced 24 Jack McWilliams Road in Hanwood as his pick, thanks to the ability to walk through and around the displays as an extra dimension to the showcase.
"There were so many outstanding displays, but in my opinion 24 Jack McWilliam Road was a really nice display, especially for kids," he said.
"The little helpers I had giving me feedback said they loved it because they could walk around it and they enjoyed the blow-up decorations."
The People's Choice award went to 22 Young Street in Beelbangera, thanks to the bright and numerous colours, while the Merry Mailbox award went to 3 Binya Street.
"I witnessed so much community spirit completing this wonderful task and want to congratulate everyone that put up one light or 1000, these lights make so many people happy, thank you and well done," councillor Curran said.
The Star Shopper winners have also been revealed for 2023, with one lucky shopper taking home a $500 voucher for Griffith's local businesses.
The Star Shopper campaign is an effort from Griffith City Council to encourage local shopping around the Christmas period with prizes for those who spend in local stores.
Sukhdev Singh took out the $500 grand prize after shopping at The Athlete's Foot on Banna Avenue, while Danielle Rapone, Lenie Northeast, Cathy Semmler, Flick Hutchison and Gisella Barber were each awarded $100 runner-up prizes.
Councillor Curran said that the campaign had been a success at keeping money within Griffith and supporting the local economy.
"The aim was to get people to shop here in town and I'd like to thank all those who did. Local businesses employ local people and they support many sporting and community groups," he said.
"Shopping locally keeps money circulating in our local community," he said.
