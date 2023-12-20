HUGE YEAR: Plenty of successful for Griffith clubs during 2023

There was plenty of success on the sporting fields for Griffith teams on 2023 so with 2024 approaching fast, let's recap the year that was.
After an interrupted start to the 2022/23 GDCA season, cricketers around the area were able to enjoy a strong and consistent second half of the season.
In the first grade competition, it was a second straight title for the Coro Cougars in first grade after they were able to come away with a comfortable eight-wicket win over Leagues Panthers, led by a strong knock from a departing Haydn Pascoe and six-wicket haul from captain Tim Rand.
It was a drought-breaking win in the fourth grade competition as the Leagues Panthers took home their first title in 13 years, while Coro continued their recent dominance in third grade with yet another premiership with Exies Diggers claiming top honours in second grade.
The sporting success wasn't just limited to summer for Griffith teams, with a number of long waits for premierships also ended by some of the winter teams.
The Griffith Swans enjoyed one of their most successful seasons as a club in a number of years, with all five netball sides joined by the first and reserve grade football sides.
In an impressive showing in C Grade as they were able to end a 13-year wait of their own with victory over Coolamon in the grand final, while in a classic that will be remembered for many years to come, B Grade was able to end a 17-year wait for a premiership with a one-point win over Turvey Park after a tense extra time period.
Unfortunately the long wait for a senior football premiership rolled on after the Swans fell in the grand final to the Bulldogs while the A Grade netballers also fell just short, losing to Mangoplah.
In Group 20, it was a familiar story for the first grade season, with Leeton able to defend their title in a rematch from the 2022 decider after defeating DPC Roosters while Yenda were able to continue their recent dominance of the reserve grade competition.
In the surprise of the season, Leeton were able to defend their League Tag title after defeating West Wyalong, who had gone through the regular season undefeated after one of their strongest seasons in recent memory.
Meanwhile, in football, both Yoogali SC and Hanwood were able to taste success.
It was one of the best years in Yoogali SC history as they were not only able to secure the league title and thus promotion to NPL in Canberra after a strong Capital Premier League season, they were able to do the double with success in the grand final against Queanbeyan City.
Meanwhile, in the Football Wagga competition, Hanwood were able to end their string of runner-up places after coming away with a victory over Tolland in the decider of the Pascoe Cup. It wasn't to be for the Leonard Cup side, who suffered their first defeat in a grand final since the club's move to Wagga.
