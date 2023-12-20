'Grand achievement': Carrathool Shire worker to hang hat after 50 years

There are few who can say they've spent their entire work lives with one business, but that's exactly the case with Carrathool Shire Council's Owen Pascoe.
Back in September, Mr Pascoe clocked up 50 years with the business and the milestone was celebrated with him recently receiving a certificate of commendation for his service.
Retirement is now in sight for the 67-year-old who began working for council when he was 17.
"It's a big achievement. I'm very proud," Mr Pascoe said.
"I got to 40 years and decided I wanted to get to 50. But it's funny because I forgot about the anniversary when it came around, only remembering a week later."
After a six month stint working on a farm shortly after leaving school, Mr Pascoe approached council to see if there were any jobs going.
"Even applying was different in those days. I asked the foreman if there was anything available. He said there wasn't but then two weeks later I got a call back asking if I could start," he said.
"I began on September 23, 1973 on a road crew driving a '65 Ferguson with no air conditioning. There was no cabin; just a fiberglass canopy. So it was freezing in winter and sweltering in summer.
"For that reason, a definite highlights of my career was when the new models rolled out with air conditioning and radio. It was fantastic.
"My job never change too much over the years; I was on the grater here and there and occasionally I'd fill in on the water cart or do some tarring.
"In those earlier days there were times where we used to camp in caravans on a job site to save travel. If we were close enough to town we would go home every couple of days for a shower and to stock up on food, then we'd be off again. That's something that doesn't happen anymore."
Asked about his longevity with the one organisation, he said job security and the aptitude he developed for the work kept him there, but noted it was also common to stick with an employer for the long haul.
"Most people who joined the shire back then tended to stay because it was a good job," Mr Pascoe said.
"I think these days there's a bit more of an inclination to move around.
"I've made a lot of mates. Working alongside them will be one of the main things I'll miss about the job, and I plan to catch up with them regularly."
After spending most of his life in Goolgowi, it was only recently that he and his wife Carolyn moved to Griffith to be closer to services.
"I loved living in Goolgowi. It's a great little town, ideal for bringing up kids. Everyone looks out for one another," he said.
"Now I'm looking forward to the next stage of life."
While January 4 will be his last official work day, Mr Pascoe has plenty to keep him busy thereafter.
"We have five grandchildren, two of which are in Canberra, so we plan to see them as much as we can," he said.
"We've brought a caravan and I'm in the process of building a shed for it. We're also looking at travelling, hopefully to Uluru in 2024. I'm excited for it."
