Rowston reflects on whirlwind 2023 debut season with Giants

It has been a whirlwind 2023 for Harry Rowston, who made his first steps into his AFL career as a member of the GWS Giants.
The Griffith Swans junior, who was picked in the first round of last year's AFL Draft, made his debut against West Coast in round two and went on to make another seven appearances during the 2023 season.
It was a moment that the 19-year-old had dreamed about, but it didn't make stepping onto the playing surface at Optus Stadium any less special.
"It was surreal, it felt like a bit of a movie to be honest," he said.
"It is something that I have dreamt of for so long, and then all of a sudden, it is happening in a blink of an eye."
Rowston made quite the impact in a short time at the club, with the Giants wasting no time in extending his contract to see him remain at the club until 2026, not long after his debut.
With it being the first season under a new coach for the Giants, the young midfielder felt that getting used to a new game plan was one of the tougher things to do.
" I think that was a whole club thing because there were all new coaches and so a new game plan to go along with it, and I think that's why we had a bit of a slower start to the year," he said.
Having moved to the big time, Rowston played with and came up against some of the players that you have idolised on TV, but the young midfielder said there wasn't much time to be starstruck.
"It's a bit weird when you first get to a club, and there are blokes that you have been watching on the TV, and now you are calling them mates," he said.
"It's definitely weird, but once you sort of get into your head that you are there for work and to do your job, it makes it a bit easier, and you get to become really good friends.
"Everyone has been so welcoming and has made it so easy. It just feels like a big country footy club, and I feel like I have been able to fit in really well."
With 2023 now under his belt, Rowston is looking forward to continuing his progression in his second season at the Giants.
"Felt I was pretty lucky to get the amount of games that I did, it was all just a big learning curb, and I'm really excited to go into 2024," he said.
"The goal for the first three or four years is to just learn as much as I can and go from there."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.