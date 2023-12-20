The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Rowston reflects on whirlwind 2023 debut season with Giants

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
December 20 2023 - 3:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It has been a whirlwind 2023 for Harry Rowston, who made his first steps into his AFL career as a member of the GWS Giants.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.