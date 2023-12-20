Slow holiday bookings a sign of the times at Darlington Point Caravan Park

Needed infrastructure and the effects of the cost of living are being viewed as culprits for a lack of bookings at the Darlington Point Riverside Caravan Park.
It's the first Christmas/New Years Eve period the facility has been operational since 2021, given just over 12 months ago the park was inundated by the swollen Murrumbidgee River.
As a result, the park wasn't able to operate again until shortly after Australia Day this year - just in time for the Riverina Classic - but even then it was at a limited capacity given the cabins were destroyed as a result of the deluge.
The park's co-manager Kris Lebner says normally at this time they would be booked out but currently there are little more than 20 sites booked.
"So far it has been very quiet which is disappointing," Ms Lebner said.
"The fact we don't have cabins doesn't help, but I think the cost of living is also a factor. Most of the bookings are for people from the area which indicates people are choosing to stay close to home.
"Along with Easter, Christmas and New Years is normally our busiest time. We had full bookings over Easter. It's really been in the last month or so things have dropped back.
"We haven't even really seen many caravans coming through or travellers from far and wide.
"The hope is we'll receive a lot of drop ins from those travelling for Christmas and New Years but it's impossible to predict."
While there have been discussions with council over obtaining new cabins in future, Ms Lebner doesn't believe that will happen for some time yet.
"In the meantime we've done as much as we can to bring things back from the period of when the floods were on but any real upgrades aren't on the cards for the moment," she said.
She is encouraging travellers and locals alike who are still deciding on how they would like to see in the New Year to consider making a booking.
"We have powered and unpowered sites, a laundry, barbecues and other amenities. It's a beautiful spot by the river and a short walk into town which boasts plenty of eateries, things to do and see," she said.
