Exploring the capabilities and limitations of Invisalign in orthodontic treatment

What exactly are the capabilities and limitations of Invisalign? Let's delve deeper. Picture Shutterstock

This article is in partnership with Gorgeous Smiles.



Invisalign has truly revolutionised the world of orthodontics, hasn't it? This clear plastic aligner system has already dazzled more than five million patients worldwide with its aesthetic appeal. But hey, let's not judge a book by its cover!

When it comes to orthodontic treatment, there's more to consider than just looks. In fact, for certain issues, traditional braces might be the better option. That's why it's so crucial to seek out personalised advice from an Orthodontist. After all, we all deserve a treatment plan as unique as our smiles, right?

It's a good thing that companies like Gorgeous Smiles in Melbourne can provide Invisalign treatment with the help of professional Orthodontists.

So, what exactly are the capabilities and limitations of Invisalign? Let's delve deeper.

Addressing orthodontic concerns: What can Invisalign successfully treat?

So, you might be wondering, "Which orthodontic problems can Invisalign actually handle?" Well, Invisalign can be a game-changer for addressing a variety of issues, but remember, it's not a one-size-fits-all solution. The effectiveness of Invisalign can vary depending on the complexity and individual nature of the dental issue at hand. Thus, it is perfectly suited for some folks, but not for everyone. Here's the lowdown:

Crooked teeth

Looking to turn that zigzag smile into a straight masterpiece? Invisalign could be your answer. It's a fantastic option for aligning those misaligned pearls.

Overbite

Overbites, when your upper teeth close too far ahead of your bottom set, can play havoc with your chewing and biting. Now, the golden question - "Can Invisalign really fix an overbite?" The answer is a resounding "Yes!" (mostly). In many cases, Invisalign can readjust your teeth to achieve a harmonious top-to-bottom alignment.

Underbite

Underbites, where your bottom teeth stand bold in front of your upper ones, can wear down your teeth faster and meddle with your speech. Can Invisalign come to your rescue here too? Absolutely! It can work its magic to push your lower teeth back in line. But remember, for extreme cases, you might need a combination of braces and Invisalign, and some serious underbites might not be treatable with Invisalign alone.

Crossbite

Crossbites, where some of your upper teeth decide to cozy up inside the lower ones, can lead to chipped teeth, worn-down enamel, and receding gums. Can Invisalign tackle this? In a good number of cases, yes! Invisalign can reposition those misaligned teeth and tick off that crossbite.

Gaps in teeth

If you have gaps causing an unexpected food storage problem, you're dealing with a spacing issue. These can lead to gum disease and give you a less-than-perfect smile. Invisalign can step in to close up those spaces, but remember, there's a limit to how much it can close up.

Open bite

Can Invisalign fix an open bite where your upper and lower teeth just refuse to meet? Yes, it can! It can rearrange your upper and lower teeth so that they are no longer shy of each other.

Crowded teeth

When your jaw feels like a packed subway during rush hour, you've got crowding. The lack of space between teeth allows food to pile up and plaque to build, which can lead to tooth decay and gum disease. "Can Invisalign help here?" you ask. It sure can, at least for some cases of crowded teeth, depending on how severe and complex the problem is.

Pushing the boundaries: Where Invisalign might fall short

Invisalign, as much as we love it, isn't quite the superhero of orthodontic treatments. It doesn't have the same muscle power as traditional braces to move teeth with gusto. So, if you're staring down a particularly stubborn orthodontic issue that needs a good deal of teeth movement, chances are that the old-school braces might just win the race for you. Here are some scenarios where Invisalign may not be as handy as braces:

Tooth shape and aligner compatibility

If you've got short, round, pegged teeth, or teeth with severe tips, Invisalign might not be the perfect match. Why so? These shapes might not allow the aligner to get a firm grip, impeding its effectiveness in moving your teeth to the desired position.

Tooth position and overcrowded jaws

Got a busy mouth with overcrowded teeth? Sometimes, a tooth might rotate to fit into the tiny available space. Now, if the rotation exceeds 20 degrees for molars, or is even more for canines, premolars and, incisors, Invisalign might struggle. The same goes when teeth tilt forward or back more than 45 degrees due to overcrowding.

Handling large gaps

While it's true that Invisalign can close gaps between teeth, it does have its limits. If you're looking to close up to 6mm of space per arch (upper or lower set), Invisalign can do the job just fine. Beyond that, you might need to consider other orthodontic options.

Intrusion and extrusion limitations

Got teeth of varying heights? Orthodontics can adjust the positions, but keep in mind, Invisalign has only limited power here. The magic works mainly on front teeth, while the back teeth might not see much movement.

Midline movements

When your front teeth don't align with your midline (the imaginary line down the middle of your face), Invisalign can help adjust up to 2mm per arch. More significant discrepancies might need a good old pair of braces.

Previous dental work

Now, let's talk about your dental history. Certain dental treatments like dental bridges might deter you from Invisalign. Even patients with porcelain veneers or crowns might face issues, as attachments might not bond well with these surfaces.

New dental work

Getting a new crown or veneer? Keep in mind, if you do this after your Invisalign retainers have been made, they may not fit or work as effectively. All restorative dental work should wait until your Invisalign treatment is complete.

Extractions and Invisalign

Invisalign isn't suited for patients who require tooth extractions before or during treatment. It just doesn't work that way.

Visible attachments