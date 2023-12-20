The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

HALFWAY POINT: Tight finish on the cards as sides battle for finishing spots

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
December 20 2023 - 2:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

With the first half of the GDCA first-grade season now complete, it is shaping up to be a tight contest for finishing positions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.