HALFWAY POINT: Tight finish on the cards as sides battle for finishing spots

With the first half of the GDCA first-grade season now complete, it is shaping up to be a tight contest for finishing positions.
Hanwood made the best possible start to the season, where they are looking to match the performance of the 2020/21 season and pick up the first grade premiership.
They possess one of the most potent bowling attacks in the competition, with left-farmers Josh Carn and Luke DeMamiel leading the way for the club in terms of wickets with 20 and 16, respectively.
They will have a bit of a hole to fill in their bowling attack when Angus Bartter heads to America at the start of January.
Hot on their heels is the Exies Eagles' side, who were able to score a three-wicket over Hanwood in the final round before Christmas.
The Eagles' side features a good mix of youth and experience, with James Roche and Travers Pickmere standing tall with the bat while Arshdeep Sandhu leads the Eagles in wickets with 15.
With captain Josh Davis now returned from injury after missing most of the first half of the season, the Eagles will look to make a charge in the second half of the year.
For the third-placed Leagues Panthers, finding their consistency has to be key if they want to make an impact at the end of the season.
There has been no better showing of that inconsistency than their last two games before Christmas, having put on one of the biggest totals so far this season against the Eagles, resulting in a 104-run win before getting bowled out for 73 in a 44-run defeat.
Noah Gaske has been one of the shining lights for the side, currently sitting as the leading wicket-taker for the competition with 22 while also making an impact with the bat.
Exies Diggers are another of the inconsistent sides who have struggled to name the same squad week-to-week, but the powerful batting from Kyle Pete has helped his side pick up wins, as he leads the competition in run scoring with 252.
After a tough start to the season, the Coro Cougars look set to make a charge with three wins in their last four games. The defending premiers can't be counted out as their young side starts to find their stride.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.