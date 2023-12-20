Recycling facility pushes for changes to development conditions

Griffith City Council has called an extraordinary meeting in the beginning of January, beginning the council meetings two weeks early in order to make a decision on the recycling storage facility on Willandra Avenue.
The development of the new 'Return and Earn' storage facility was approved in 2021 subject to several conditions, including several related to an adjoined truck depot and refuelling facility and most importantly, a new driveway to access the site.
Council staff have noted that the operation without an improved intersection increases the risk of an accident on Willandra Avenue.
The storage facility was found to have been operating without permission in 2022, though councillors decided to grant approval to continue operating on the condition that the new driveway was constructed within 18 months.
With the deadline approaching, a new submission from developers has asked for those conditions to be removed from the approval in order to continue use of the storage facility - though none of the requirements have yet been filled.
The council was asked to consider the matter at the last meeting of the year after a minute was added by Mayor Doug Curran, but a motion from councillor Glen Andreazza put the matter on the table until 2024.
Councillor Andreazza said that councillors needed more time and information to go over the information.
"I think it needs to be workshopped ... I'd like to lay it on the table, and go through it and delve out the most important conditions. To make a decision tonight is going to be very difficult," he said.
Councillor Andreazza added that developers could continue to work on the new driveway, but would still be prevented from operating the new facility.
The proposal from council staff recommends removing the limitations on the approval, while adding the conditions related to the truck depot into the recycling facility's conditions.
This would move the responsibility of fulfilling those conditions from the truck depot's development to the recycling facility's development instead.
Council will meet on January 9 for an extraordinary meeting to discuss the decision. The meeting will be livestreamed on the council's facebook page.
