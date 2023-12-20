Tirkandi site 'must stay with Aboriginal community'

Tirkandi Inaburra Cultural Development Centre is staring down an imminent closure, with a board meeting planned to discuss the liquidation process and expected to recommend the closure of the program.
Tirkandi Inaburra translates to 'Boys to Men,' and the centre is one of few cultural programs for young Indigenous men in the region - with a particular focus on being Indigenous-led.
The Griffith Aboriginal Land Council repeatedly expressed concerns to the Department of Communities and Justice that management of the centre was straying from being Indigenous-led and community-run, and said they were disappointed that action wasn't taken before now.
"The centre should not go to anyone else. It should stay in the Aboriginal community ... it's got to come back," said Land Council CEO Stephen Young.
The Land Council has requested a meeting with NSW Minister for Families and Communities Kate Washington but has not received an answer.
Staff from Minister Washington's office declined to answer whether they would be meeting with the Land Council.
Indigenous artist Allan McKenzie Jr said that the Tirkandi Inaburra site was sacred and needed to stay as a meeting place for young Indigenous men.
"It's men's business, it's got to stay as men's business," he said.
"They're talking about doing outreaches. I haven't seen any proposals put forward yet."
He was especially concerned that the site would go to the the state government if a new program fails. If the land stays with the Aboriginal Land Council, it will remain in their custody.
Tirkandi Inaburra and the Department of Communities and Justice were contacted for comment.
"Questions regarding the future of the Boys to Men program should be directed to Tirkandi Inaburra," a spokesperson for the Department of Communities and Justice said.
Tirkandi Inaburra's website has been removed and the phone number has been disconnected.
