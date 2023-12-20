Griffith secure victory over rivals in Milliken Shield ahead of break

The final round of junior cricket games before the Xmas break was played in perfect conditions on Saturday morning.
A lot of wickets fell in the Scorchers v Stars game before the Scorchers outlasted their opposition with a score of 12/107 to 16/82. Cooper Hunt was in his usual good form hitting up 21 runs for the Scorchers.
Ben Spry with 19 and George Conlan 15 added valuable runs to the Scorchers run tally. Hardik Virk got a four wicket haul for the Stars.
Archie Dunbar picked up three wickets and Dom Bailey two. Archie Dunbar topped a good day with 20 runs for the Stars. Zavier Keenan contributed 15 runs and Dom Bailey 11.
There were multiple takers led by Quade Conlan who snared four wickets and Will Spry three wickets.
The Thunder only lost four wickets in hitting up 64 runs. The Heat replied with 12/61 to give the Thunder a comfortable win. Jayden Prudham led the way for the Thunder with 14 runs, Max Bunn was next best with 11. Bryton Hopkins was the Heat's most successful bowler picking up two wickets.
Bryton also shone with the bat hitting a top score of 20 runs for the Heat. Jayden Prudham also had a big day, snapping up three wickets for the Thunder.
Max Bunn, Hugo Bunn and Ted Young all collected two wickets.
The Sixers were able to overcome a challenge from the Strikers. The Sixers made a very competitive score of 4/85 (ave 21.2) and were able to hold the Strikers to 6/114 (ave 19).
Eamon Whelan with 19, Archie Nancarrow 18 and Jobe Catanzariti 17 did the main run scoring for the Sixers.
The Strikers shared the wickets around. Flynn Crawford-Ross, Casey Ryan, Illya Lewis and Odin Lewis all took a wicket. Lucas Lugton punished the Sixers bowling to hit 39 runs off his two overs.
He was well supported by Illya Lewis who made 21 and Toby Lasscock 17. Charith Kanakamedala was the only multiple wicket taker in the game, finishing with two wickets.
The cricketer of the week award was another closely contested affair with Hardik Virk just edging out Jayden Prudham.
The powerful Leagues Club contribution again asserted their authority over their opposition which this week was the Coro.
Leagues Clubs batsmen scored heavily against the Coro attack, notching up 4/100 in their turn at the crease. Archie Leach led the way with a hard hitting 37 and Harrison Palmer added 24.
Charlie Bunn made a handy 17. Kian Duncan was Coro's most successful bowler, finishing with 2/14. Coro's batsmen did well to make 5/65 with Josh Taprell again topping the run scoring with 18 runs.
Rihan Desai helped the score along with his 15 runs and Tathya Patel made 12. Leagues top bowlers were Archie Leach with 2/21 and Winston Nolan 2/9.
The day/night game between Hanwood and Exies saw Hanwood record a big win. Hanwood made 3/74 (ave 24.6) and took nine Exies wickets for 97 (ave 10.8). Bayley Hill was again in fine form hitting up 24 runs for Hanwood and he was well supported by Matthew Hurst who made 13.
Angus Pasin collected two wickets for nine runs for the Exies. Rory Lasscock continued his run of form with a top score of 30 for Exies. Ollie Nancarrow gave some support with an innings of 10 runs.
Bayley Hill made it a good all round performance, picking up 2/11. Angad Brar also bowled effectively to finish with 2/16.
Cricketer of the week is Matthew Hurst who filled in for Hanwood so competently on Saturday night.
Griffith came away with a hard fought win over Barellan/Leeton at Hanwood Oval on Sunday.
Griffith looked beaten at a couple of stages during the game but were able to meet the challenge posted by their opposition and come away with a win.
Griffith batted first and were in trouble from the start, losing their first wicket with 2 runs on the board. Things got worse as wickets tumbled at regular intervals and at 8/51, Griffith was on the ropes.
Rory Lasscock came to the rescue with 2 late order partnerships with Ollie Nancarrow and Hugh Kite both of which yielded 23 runs and got the score up to a defendable 97. Rory Lasscock top scored with 20 runs.
Barellan/ Leeton started steadily and didn't lose a wicket until the 6th over of their innings. Nate Hayllar coming on at second change made a severe dent in the opposition batting line up, cleaning up their first three batsmen for 2 runs.
Barellan/ Leeton staged a slow recovery to take the score from 3/17 to 4/58 but their run rate fell behind the required rate.
Griffith's bowlers maintained pressure throughout the innings to keep Barellan/Leeton to 8/78 at the end of their 30 overs.
Apart from Nate Hayllar's match changing spell, Lucas Lugton bowled tidily to pick up 2 handy wickets for 4 runs.
