Ian celebrates 100th birthday in fine fashion

A STALWART of the MIA district has reached 100 candles in spectacular fashion.
Ian Cameron officially turned 100 years-old on Thursday, December 14, marking the occasion with family and residents at Leeton's RFBI Masonic Village.
Mr Cameron was born in Narrandera, with his mother and father then taking him home to Barellan on a horse and sulky.
He spent his younger years on the farm at Barellan before attending Yanco Agricultural High School and further schooling after that in Wagga.
Mr Cameron was the eldest of three children, with two younger sisters born to his parents in Barellan.
It was a hard life in those days, World War II and the Great Depression was having an impact throughout the world and indeed in rural Australia.
Mr Cameron has always been known for his hard work and this is a trademark that has carried him through his 100 years.
It was only midway through this year that he became a resident at Leeton's RFBI Masonic Village after living in town for some time.
Prior to that he spent most of his adult life on his farm at Binya, where he and his wife Rosamond raised their family - John, Roger, Jill, Gordon and Robert - who have gone on to have their own families, great careers and milestones of their own.
Grandchildren and great children have followed, with Mr Cameron chuffed to see his family grow and achieve over the years.
"I am very proud of all of them," he said.
Mr Cameron's 100th birthday was celebrated in fine style, with family members coming from all over to celebrate in the lead up, on the day itself and over the weekend that followed.
When asked if he had any life advice for the younger generation, Mr Cameron maintained hard work was key.
He said there was also no real secret to reaching such a huge milestone.
"The years on the farm and being active probably didn't do any harm," Mr Cameron said.
"I'm pretty lucky."
The birthday celebrations also included well wishes from all over, including from King Charles and members of Australia's parliament.
