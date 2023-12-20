The Area News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Ian celebrates 100th birthday in fine fashion

TP
By Talia Pattison
December 21 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A STALWART of the MIA district has reached 100 candles in spectacular fashion.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.