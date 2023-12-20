'It's In The Bag' a boon for MIA women doing it tough this Christmas

Women facing challenges this festive season have been gifted a little Christmas cheer, with just under 200 bags of essential products being dispersed to those in need around the MIA.
The result comes following the 'It's In The Bag' campaign, spearheaded by Share the Dignity and volunteers from Griffith and Leeton PATL.
A raft of Griffith businesses pitched in to help create hundreds of bags filled with items such as period products, shampoo and conditioner, toothpaste, soap and more for women, teenagers and mothers with infants.
Last month businesses and organisations such as Restro Pro, Rankins Springs CWA, Soroptomists Griffith, Pat Zirrili Amcal Chemist, Griffith City Council, joined the national cause of donating items to Bunnings outlets around the country to be distributed to over 3000 charities.
MIA organsations such as Griffith Helping Hands, Meals on Wheels, Linking Communities, the Leeton Op Shop, and the Griffith Aboriginal Medical Centre received the bags which had now been distributed.
Share the Dignity aims to end 'period poverty', an issue organisers say is being exacerbated by the cost of living.
Griffith and Leeton PATL volunteer Alyssa Vasta says 150 adult bags, 140 teenage bags and 75 mum and bub bags were requested locally this year.
"While we weren't able to met that quota, we're still pleased with the donations and the knowledge they will make a difference to women in our communities over the holidays," she said.
Fellow volunteer Jenny Cacopardo said the MIA has always been extremely generous when it comes to the cause.
"We sincerely thank all of those who have donated this year," she said.
"We did struggle for numbers this year, but as this is a nation-wide organsiation, the donations that they receive allows them to send bulk orders to help fill our orders.
"We would love for charities helping those experiencing homelessness, victims of domestic violence or people in crisis to please register as one of our charitable partners by heading to the Share the Dignity website and clicking on End Period Poverty."
Multicultural Council of Griffith president Carmel La Rocca praised the efforts of PATL for the Christmas drive, saying the council received ten hampers this year which have already been passed on.
"It's so kind of this organisation to bring some cheer to those doing it tough at this time of year," she said.
"We very much look forward to being a part of this great initiative in 2024."
