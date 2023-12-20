The Area News
'It's In The Bag' a boon for MIA women doing it tough this Christmas

Allan Wilson
By Allan Wilson
Updated December 20 2023 - 4:11pm, first published 11:00am
Women facing challenges this festive season have been gifted a little Christmas cheer, with just under 200 bags of essential products being dispersed to those in need around the MIA.

