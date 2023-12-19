Transform your patio into a cool haven with these tips

Creating and inviting outdoor space is an excellent way to enhance your home's living area, particularly in the warmer months. Your patio should offer a much-needed space for unwinding and relaxing at any time of the year. But if it's too sunny and with intense heat, you may not be able to relax as envisioned. Discomfort on the patio can make you retreat and end up spending more time indoors when you could be enjoying outdoors.

However, the heart of the home is indeed becoming closer to nature, with 77 per cent of Australians using their outside living spaces virtually every day. What you need is to transform it into a cool, shaded haven. Thermal comfort enhances relaxation. In this regard, below are four tips to create a cooler patio and maximise enjoyment.

1 Choose the right shade options

Your first port of call in cooling your patio is choosing a suitable shading solution. First on the list is patio umbrellas, like the range you get from Giant Umbrellas Brisbane's offer. The good thing about these umbrellas is they're movable and tiltable, allowing you to position them wherever you feel like, depending on the sun's current position. This is especially useful for extensive patios with several seating spots.

Another excellent option is retractable awnings. You set them up only when using the patio and tuck them away when not needed.

For minimalists, shade sails are the go-to option. These are modern-looking pieces of fabric that can be stretched and anchored using ropes. They're designed to mimic a ship's sail.

Finally, consider a pergola if you want a more defined space. These are structures with columns, beams, and rafters supporting a roofing grid above, which may be covered or left open. Wooden pergolas are especially decorative and charming, transforming your outdoor space. Moreover, they can act as support for climbing plants.

To note, according to the Victorian Building Authority, you won't need a building permit if your pergola is less than 3.6m in height and less than 20 square metres in floor area, making the construction process faster and cost-effective.

2 Cultivate a cooling canopy

A natural canopy provides shade for your patio while also enhancing the atmosphere. Trees and tall shrubs with branches that spread wide can adequately shield your patio from the sun's heat.

Choose trees that thrive in your climate. Evergreens are the best as they provide shade all year round. Deciduous trees may not be suitable as they'll only provide shade during summer and leave you to the mercies of the sun come winter, when temperatures can go as high as 17 degrees Celsius.

It's also best to plant several tree species instead of just one. Combine different colours and plant heights to create visually stunning layers. Consider a combination of Bottlebrush for vibrant reds, Kangaroo Paw for unique foliage, and Australian Willow for height.

3 Adopt cooling technologies

Technology is now part and parcel of homes, including the outdoors.

Start with outdoor fans. Choose energy-efficient ones that don't consume excessive power. Also, consider durability because outdoor installations are exposed to the elements. The size should match your patio's size so that every corner receives adequate airflow. Models with adjustable speeds and oscillation features maximise comfort as you can set them to your preferred levels.

Another high-tech option is misting systems. These are cooling devices that spray a fine mist of water into the air, which evaporates quickly, absorbing heat from the surroundings. Purchase misting systems with high enough pressure to cover your entire patio. You'd also want those with adjustable nozzles for targeted misting.

Evaporative coolers are also a worthwhile consideration. They use the scientific principle of water evaporation to cool the air. Warm air is circulated over water-saturated fans using fans. The cooled air is circulated back into the space. Portability is crucial when purchasing these devices. This way, you can place the cooler at your favourite spot on the patio, reducing energy bills.

4 Install water features

Water features like fountains and ponds enhance your home's exterior look. But their role goes beyond aesthetics. They help cool your patio's air. Warm air in your compound is used to evaporate the water, bringing a cooling effect through recirculation of the cold air and fine water droplets.

Furthermore, small ponds next to your patio support the growth of aquatic plants. These contribute to the cooling effect through evapotranspiration. Water is passed from the soil and plants into the air, consuming heat in the surroundings. The microclimate created offers a pleasant space to relax in.

