WAIT OVER: Simon Fattore picked up first ever long course title

John Farronato and Tracey Josling. Finally, there are the Tarmac Attendants who take more than 42 minutes to complete the course. They don't actually get off the ground and travel at a speed enabling them to observe any maintenance required on the runway. Leading spotters this week were Jeremy Woodhouse and Lena Sergi. Dianne Keenan was on the Tarmac after finishing a 4,000km flight last week.

