WAIT OVER: Simon Fattore picked up first ever long course title

The Hotfoot competition has come to an end with Simon Fattore winning his first long course competition after fourteen years on the Hill.
Fattore went into the run just 8 points ahead of Lachlan Date who had four wins from four starts, however Lachlan had another date last Saturday leaving Fattore in the can't loose position.
Taking nothing for granted Fattore went all out posting a winning PB run of 33 minutes 34 seconds finishing one second ahead of Steven Bourke (32m50s). Keith Riley (36m31s) was third and competition runner up for the 6th time.
The short course trophy went to Lachlan Weymouth, he was just 2 points behind competition leader Harrison Palmer going into the run, but a determined effort resulting in a winning PB of 15 minutes 7 seconds secured the trophy. Callum Vecchio (12m48s) was 2nd followed by Ruby Kenny (14m46s).
Following race 6 of the Hotfoot competition in 2021 an aeronautical perspectives was taken of the results where runners were placed in categories of Rockets, Supersonic Combat Jets, Commercial Jets, Propeller Aircrafts and finally Tarmac Attendants. The same criteria have been applied to this week's results.
The Rockets can complete the gruelling 6.1km Hotfoot course in under 25 minutes. This week two rockets were launched, Aidan Fattore 24m03s and Jaidyn Roach 24m38s. Aidan was a rocket in 2021, Jaidyn is a new model.
There were 3 Supersonics finishing the course between 25.01 - 30 minutes. With each stride the Supersonics are well off the ground. All three are new models James Wythes 28m00s, Chris Palmer 28m45s and Mark Andreazza 29m24s.
The eleven Commercial Jets take between 30.01 - 35 minutes to fly the course. They tend to take a little while to find their wings and they don't fly as high as the Supersonics. Even though Allan Jones 30m13s has been downgraded to this class, he is the shiniest Commercial Jet.
Moreno Chiappin remains in this class, eight of the others are new models while John Keenan underwent a refit and has been upgraded from a tarmac attendant.
Twelve Propeller Aircrafts took to the runway, these flyers take between 35.01 - 42 minutes to complete the course. On occasions this group will land mid-way to refuel, and some will taxi home from the top of the vertical climb.
Bronwyn Jones 35m51s was the first of this class to land and the John Johns model 41m29s is still operational. Dropping into this class of aircraft were former Commercial Jets Adrian Baird,
John Farronato and Tracey Josling. Finally, there are the Tarmac Attendants who take more than 42 minutes to complete the course. They don't actually get off the ground and travel at a speed enabling them to observe any maintenance required on the runway. Leading spotters this week were Jeremy Woodhouse and Lena Sergi. Dianne Keenan was on the Tarmac after finishing a 4,000km flight last week.
