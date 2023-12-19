Father Andrew Grace reflects on 15 years at Sacred Heart Griffith

Father Andrew Grace has started packing up his things as he prepares to move on to a new posting in Kooringal, after 15 years at the Sacred Heart Parish in Griffith.
Father Grace will be moving away on January 30 to Sacred Heart Kooringal, after a last going-away celebration on January 28 with the parish. Replacing him here in Griffith will be Father Henry Ibe and Father Connell Perry, taking up the call.
Father Grace said that while it was sad to leave Griffith, he was looking forward to starting as a parish priest in Kooringal.
"It's been a long time, more than a quarter of my life. I've really loved Griffith and the people, it's been a joy to serve the people and bring them closer to Jesus and the church ... I'm looking forward to new beginnings there," he said.
"I was always inspired by Saint Francis de Sales - he simply said 'bloom where you're planted.'"
He took a look back at the last 15 years, reflecting on the many weddings, funerals, baptisms and events he presided over as well as the challenges faced.
"One of the greatest joys would be the privilege of working alongside Father Reece Beltrame, that was a great joy ... Setting up the Perpetual Adoration Chapel ... All the baptisms, weddings, funerals. It's a particular privilege to be close to families in their time of need."
He said that working with the Catholic schools in the MIA had been a special privilege, and share his faith with the younger generations.
"I'm so blessed to have strong faith that I inherited through my parents and a Catholic education."
Father Grace has faced his share of controversy in his time in Griffith, with two particular incidents standing out.
In 2016, he came under fire as the parish distributed pamphlets calling IVF a 'sin against human life' to the anger of Naomi Brugger - a mother who had recently had a child through the treatment.
A few years later in 2021, Father Grace made national headlines after condemning COVID-19 vaccines in an unapproved facebook post, calling for the Commonwealth government to approve controversial drugs Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine instead.
Looking at the controversies, Father Grace said he had 'never meant to hurt anybody.'
"Certainly there were quite a few trials of people not understanding the message of repentance. That's the central message of the gospel," he said.
"Sometimes in expressing that need, there was resistance, I never intended to hurt anyone along the way, just preach with love."
