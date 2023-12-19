The Area News
Just five points separte the top three sides in GDCA Third Grade

By Liam Warren
Updated December 19 2023 - 5:03pm, first published 2:32pm
There is very little to separate the top three of the GDCA Third Grade competition as it goes on break.

Local News

