Just five points separte the top three sides in GDCA Third Grade

There is very little to separate the top three of the GDCA Third Grade competition as it goes on break.
After the heat rule was invoked meaning the half completed 40-over games were called off last weekend, players were able to retake the field in the Twenty20 format.
It was a high-scoring clash between Leagues Panthers and Exies Diggers.
After winning the toss and batting, Vula Wate (50 ret) and Reif Leach (31) got the Panthers off to a strong start, while Harry Morel (24*) and Ajay Chilby (23*) chipped in late to see the Leagues side finish their 20 overs on 3/149.
Tim Davies (20), Manan Dave (50), Connor Moore (28*) and Noah Bartholomew (12*) helped Diggers come away with a seven-wicket win with eight balls remaining.
The Coro Cougars were able to come away with a resounding 10-wicket win over Exies Eagles.
Brody Summers (3/4) and Liam James (2/3) did the damage with the ball as the Eagles were bowled out for 58, which Cooper Rand (33*) and Seamus Maley (19*) chased down in 11 overs to continue their strong last couple of weeks.
Finally, a Wyatt Carter (50*) half century helped Hanwood defeat Coleambally by 47 runs.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.